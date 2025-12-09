The equity infusion will boost BlackSoil's capital base, expand its lending portfolio, and support priority sector borrowers, including climate and agritech enterprises.

Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO and Caspian Founder S Viswanatha Prasad have invested INR 65 crore in BlackSoil Capital after the recent merger between BlackSoil Capital and Caspian Debt.

The fresh equity will help the company strengthen its capital base and expand its lending portfolio. The funds are expected to support a wider group of borrowers, especially in priority sectors such as climate focused ventures and agritech enterprises. The company aims to increase financing for new economy businesses and enhance its ability to scale operations.

The merger has created an institution of about INR 2,000 crore under the unified name BlackSoil Capital Private Limited. The combined entity focuses on MSME financing and responsible lending. BlackSoil Capital has so far disbursed nearly INR 14,000 crore across more than 550 companies. Its lending extends to early stage firms, growth stage enterprises and mid market corporates. The company has built a diversified credit portfolio supported by strong governance.

FMO was earlier an investor in Caspian Debt and has now moved its shareholding to BlackSoil Capital.

Established in 2016, BlackSoil operates through an RBI registered systemically important NBFC and a SEBI registered AIF. It offers alternative debt solutions to MSMEs, emerging corporates, financial institutions and firms requiring supply chain financing. Its portfolio features several high growth companies, including unicorns and publicly listed entities.