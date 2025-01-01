Force Ventures
Ignosis and Climaty AI Raise Funding for Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Anveshan Secures INR 48 Cr Funding Led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures to Expand Farm-to-Kitchen Platform
The funds will be deployed to expand Anveshan's partner manufacturing network, strengthen its supply chain and traceability platform, and ramp up its branding and marketing initiatives as it targets an INR 500 crore revenue milestone in the coming years.
Stimuler Raises USD 3.75 Mn Funding to Scale Voice-First English Learning App
The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its in-house AI infrastructure, expand its technical team, and accelerate user acquisition.
TransBnk Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Funding Led by 8i Ventures, Eyes Global Expansion
TransBnk will use its recent funding to expand into the Middle East and Southeast Asia, strengthen its banking network, enhance its tech infrastructure, and improve its product offerings.