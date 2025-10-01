The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Ignosis Secures USD 4 Mn in Pre-Series A Funding

Ignosis, an enterprise-first Account Aggregator (AA) infrastructure and financial data intelligence platform, has raised USD 4 million in a pre-Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Peak XV's Surge with participation from Force Ventures, Razorpay Ventures, Cred founder Kunal Shah, and other existing investors.

Previously, the Ahmedabad-based startup had secured USD 1.49 million from Angel List and others.

Founded in 2022 by Nirav Prajapati and Chintan Sheth, Ignosis aims to strengthen India's financial data ecosystem by addressing systemic challenges that prevent millions from accessing affordable credit and financial services.

According to industry data, more than 160 million Indian consumers remain credit underserved and nearly 80 percent of MSMEs still struggle to obtain formal loans. Ignosis' platform leverages AI analytics to provide accurate income verification, spend analysis, wealth insights, personalised nudges, and fraud detection signals.

The company said the fresh funds will be used to expand its engineering, business, and compliance teams while developing large language models tailored for financial services and agentic AI use cases for the banking and insurance sectors.

"Just as UPI became the default rails for payments, AA is poised to become the default rails for secure, consent-driven financial data sharing. Our solution is to build a reliable and intelligent AA layer that makes financial data both accessible and usable," said Nirav Prajapati, co-founder and CEO of Ignosis.

Ignosis operates on RBI- and DPDP-compliant digital public infrastructure, including AA, OCEN, and ONDC-FS, to enable faster, safer, and more inclusive access to credit, wealth, and insurance for over 300 million underserved Indians.

Climaty AI Raises USD 2 Mn Funding

Climaty AI, a climate and marketing technology company, has raised USD 2 million in a funding round led by Turbostart with participation from several angel investors.

The company said the capital will be used to strengthen its Agentic AI ecosystem and expand into global markets while delivering carbon-conscious marketing solutions for brands and agencies.

Founded in 2025 by Neel Pandya, Climaty AI enables businesses to measure the carbon footprint of their media activities, optimise campaigns through its Programmatic+ intelligence, and offset emissions responsibly.

The startup enters a market where global advertising spends have crossed USD 1 trillion, yet nearly 37 percent of that is lost to ineffective targeting, duplication, and weak creative performance.

Climaty AI seeks to address these inefficiencies through its Agentic AI ecosystem, a self-optimising marketing infrastructure that adapts to business goals in real time and manages campaigns end to end under human oversight. Its four media agents — Campaign Builder, Creator, Optimiser, and Analytics — are designed to automate routine tasks, reduce manual inefficiencies, and allow planners to focus on strategy while delivering more precise outcomes.

The startup has already demonstrated early traction through a pilot with Opella, enhancing marketing efficiency while reducing environmental impact. Its solutions have also been tested across sectors such as edtech, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods.

The company plans to strengthen its proprietary technology and expand across APAC, EMEA, the UK, and North America in response to rising demand for sustainable marketing.