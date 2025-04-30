The funds will be deployed to expand Anveshan's partner manufacturing network, strengthen its supply chain and traceability platform, and ramp up its branding and marketing initiatives as it targets an INR 500 crore revenue milestone in the coming years.

Gurugram-based direct-from-farm food brand Anveshan has raised INR 48 crore in a Series A funding round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, with participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners, Titan Capital, Winners Fund, Force Ventures, and angel investors Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta of BoAt Lifestyle.

The round includes both primary and secondary components, enabling partial exits for early investors and facilitating ESOP buybacks for employees.

The funds will be deployed to expand Anveshan's partner manufacturing network, strengthen its supply chain and traceability platform, and ramp up its branding and marketing initiatives as it targets an INR 500 crore revenue milestone in the coming years.

"We are excited to invest and partner with Anveshan in their journey to provide high-quality preservative-free products to consumers. Their focus on quality, traditional process adoption, and customer centricity is helping in creating brand Anveshan," said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner at Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures. "This marks our 14th investment from our fund and third in the food sector."

Founded in 2020 by Kuldeep Parewa, Akhil Kansal, and Aayushi Khandelwal, all IIT Guwahati alumni, Anveshan began with the mission of bridging the gap between what we eat and how it's made. The founders left their high-paying corporate jobs to create a grassroots-led, tech-enabled platform focused on clean, traceable, and traditionally crafted foods.

Anveshan's offerings include A2 Desi Ghee, made via the ancient bilona method, cold-pressed oils like mustard and coconut, and immunity-boosting superfoods such as wild forest honey and amlaprash. All products are made in small batches at micro-processing units run by farmer collectives, ensuring traceability, sustainability, and authenticity.

The brand claims that it is currently operating at an INR 100 crore net revenue run rate in FY25, growing at 80% year-on-year, while maintaining strong unit economics and inching towards EBITDA profitability.

"We didn't just want to build a food brand; we wanted to rebuild trust by making food that's clean, traceable, and rooted in the wisdom of our Indian traditions," said the founders.

Hariharan Premkumar, Managing Director at DSG Consumer Partners, added, "With top-decile capital efficiency and disciplined SKU strategy, Anveshan is poised to lead the next phase of growth in the minimally processed food revolution."

With over 1.5 million customers and a strong digital-first presence, Anveshan is redefining how modern India consumes food—honest, healthy, and homegrown.