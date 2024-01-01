fund raise
Equal Raises USD 10 Mn Series A Funding Led by Prosus Ventures
The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million
Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Secure INR 17,600 Cr; Plan INR 6,000 Cr QIP to Bolster Financial Strength
The long-term bonds issued by Reliance Group, which are raised through stock or equity-linked bonds, will provide the group companies with the growth capital they need to pursue their expansion goals.
Relux Electric Raises INR 250 Cr for South India EV Charging Network Expansion
The Chennai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to set up 20 hyper-charging stations on South India's highways over the next eight months.
India's Next Unicorn is Here
Freshworks Inc has bagged a whopping $100 million investment led by Accel Partners and Sequoia.