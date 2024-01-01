fund raise

News and Trends

Equal Raises USD 10 Mn Series A Funding Led by Prosus Ventures

The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Tomales Bay Capital, and Keshav Reddy himself, resulting in a post-money valuation of USD 80 million

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Secure INR 17,600 Cr; Plan INR 6,000 Cr QIP to Bolster Financial Strength

The long-term bonds issued by Reliance Group, which are raised through stock or equity-linked bonds, will provide the group companies with the growth capital they need to pursue their expansion goals.

News and Trends

Relux Electric Raises INR 250 Cr for South India EV Charging Network Expansion

The Chennai-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to set up 20 hyper-charging stations on South India's highways over the next eight months.

Growth Strategies

India's Next Unicorn is Here

Freshworks Inc has bagged a whopping $100 million investment led by Accel Partners and Sequoia.