Get All Access for $5/mo

Bain Capital Secures USD 9 Bn for Global Special Situations Fund II With over USD 20 billion in assets, Bain Capital's Special Situations strategy supports companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through growth, M&A, liquidity, and distressed investments, offering tailored solutions and partnerships across all market cycles.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bain Capital announced securing USD 9 billion for its second Global Special Situations Fund, comprising USD 5.7 billion for Global Special Situations Fund II, including co-investments and separately managed accounts, and USD 3.3 billion from its prior Asia and Europe regional funds.

As per Bain's statements, the firm now ranks among the world's largest special situations investors, with over USD 20 billion in assets under its Special Situations strategy.

This strategy enables Bain Capital to partner with companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through varied market cycles, focusing on growth capital, M&A funding, liquidity solutions, and opportunistic investments during market disruptions.

Bain Capital has strategically deployed its Special Situations fund in diverse sectors, investing in:

  • AQ Compute, a European provider of green data centre services.
  • Tyger Capital, supporting Indian entrepreneurs and homeowners.
  • MRO Holdings Inc., an aircraft maintenance provider.
  • Sikich, a North American professional services firm specialising in accounting, tax, and IT services.

Commenting on the initiative, Barnaby Lyons, Partner and Global Head of Special Situations at Bain Capital, said, "Structural shifts are creating significant opportunities for creative capital providers who can bridge gaps between traditional strategies and deliver enhanced value for companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners."

"These catalysts demand innovative and adaptable investment solutions, backed by a global team with deep industry insights and robust strategic support. We've built one of the largest and most global special situations teams with over 140 investment professionals across four continents, and we see a substantial opportunity to further expand our global strategy and capabilities," he added.

With offices worldwide and approximately USD 185 billion in assets under management, Bain Capital continues to expand across asset classes, including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate, life sciences, and insurance. Founded in 1984, the firm remains committed to leveraging its scale and expertise to drive growth and innovation globally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Spirit of Entrepreneurs: The Past and The Prospect

Entrepreneurship is a force that drives economic growth, spurs innovation, and inspires social transformation.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

After Curing Her Debilitating Pain With Traditional Chinese Medicine, She Started a Business to Deliver Ancient Treatments With Modern Tech: 'You Saved My Life.'

Founder and CEO Camilla Sievers shares the inspiration and growth story of Qi Health, a digital health platform focused on providing women access to TCM treatments.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

From Boxing to Pilates to Personal Training — Explore the Top 15 Fitness Franchises of 2024

Flex your franchise muscle and discover today's powerhouse fitness franchises, where sweat meets success in every rep.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman