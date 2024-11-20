With over USD 20 billion in assets, Bain Capital's Special Situations strategy supports companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through growth, M&A, liquidity, and distressed investments, offering tailored solutions and partnerships across all market cycles.

Bain Capital announced securing USD 9 billion for its second Global Special Situations Fund, comprising USD 5.7 billion for Global Special Situations Fund II, including co-investments and separately managed accounts, and USD 3.3 billion from its prior Asia and Europe regional funds.

As per Bain's statements, the firm now ranks among the world's largest special situations investors, with over USD 20 billion in assets under its Special Situations strategy.

This strategy enables Bain Capital to partner with companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners through varied market cycles, focusing on growth capital, M&A funding, liquidity solutions, and opportunistic investments during market disruptions.

Bain Capital has strategically deployed its Special Situations fund in diverse sectors, investing in:

AQ Compute , a European provider of green data centre services.

, a European provider of green data centre services. Tyger Capital , supporting Indian entrepreneurs and homeowners.

, supporting Indian entrepreneurs and homeowners. MRO Holdings Inc. , an aircraft maintenance provider.

, an aircraft maintenance provider. Sikich, a North American professional services firm specialising in accounting, tax, and IT services.

Commenting on the initiative, Barnaby Lyons, Partner and Global Head of Special Situations at Bain Capital, said, "Structural shifts are creating significant opportunities for creative capital providers who can bridge gaps between traditional strategies and deliver enhanced value for companies, entrepreneurs, and asset owners."

"These catalysts demand innovative and adaptable investment solutions, backed by a global team with deep industry insights and robust strategic support. We've built one of the largest and most global special situations teams with over 140 investment professionals across four continents, and we see a substantial opportunity to further expand our global strategy and capabilities," he added.

With offices worldwide and approximately USD 185 billion in assets under management, Bain Capital continues to expand across asset classes, including private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, real estate, life sciences, and insurance. Founded in 1984, the firm remains committed to leveraging its scale and expertise to drive growth and innovation globally.