General Atlantic
PhonePe Secures USD 600 Mn from General Atlantic Ahead of Planned 2026 Listing
The new capital will largely be used to help employees exercise stock options and cover related tax liabilities, according to people familiar with the matter.
Snapmint Raises USD 125 Mn in Series B Round Led by General Atlantic
The company plans to use the fresh funds to expand its EMI-on-UPI offering and strengthen its merchant network across India.
iHub Robotics and Your-Space Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Growth
The following brands have disclosed their latest investment rounds.
Ujala Cygnus Entered into Partnership with General Atlantic
The partnership aims to support Amar Ujala-backed Ujala Cygnus in boosting access to healthcare in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Northern India.