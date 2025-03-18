Humanoid Robotics Startup iHub Robotics Raises INR 4.3 Cr to Expand Manufacturing in Kerala The company also aims to generate over 150 jobs in the next two years, contributing significantly to India's deep-tech ecosystem.

iHub Robotics

iHub Robotics, a pioneering humanoid robotics startup, has raised INR 4.3 crore (USD 520K) in pre-seed funding from US investors.

The fresh capital will be used to establish India's largest humanoid robotics manufacturing facility in Kerala, strengthening its vision of positioning India as a global leader in robotics and AI-driven automation. The company also aims to generate over 150 jobs in the next two years, contributing significantly to India's deep-tech ecosystem.

iHub Robotics has already made its mark internationally by exporting its semi-humanoid robot, Tara Gen-1, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Tara Gen-1, India's most advanced semi-humanoid robot, is designed for industries such as hospitality, healthcare, transportation, and customer service. It features AI-powered speech recognition, real-time decision-making, and multi-language communication capabilities, making it an ideal assistant in dynamic environments.

Beyond humanoid robotics, iHub Robotics is also investing in the next generation of AI talent through its iHub School of Learning, an initiative focused on educating and training students in AI and robotics. The program aims to equip 100,000 students with deep-tech skills, fostering innovation and preparing them for the future.

"This funding is a significant step toward realising our dream of Physical AI, where intelligent robots seamlessly integrate into industries to enhance human capabilities," said Athil Krishna, CEO of iHub Robotics.

With strong investor backing and cutting-edge technology, iHub Robotics is set to revolutionise the global robotics industry, making India a hub for humanoid automation.
