Good Glamm Group
Priyanka Gill Steps Down from Kalaari to Lead COLUXE into India's Luxury Market
Leveraging technology, COLUXE focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.
Good Glamm Group Acquires Sirona Hygiene for INR 450 Cr in All-Cash Deal
The Group invested INR 100 crore in Sirona, offering early angel and seed investors substantial returns of 6x to 20x through primary and secondary investments in 2021, now completing its acquisition.
PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador
This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.
'Change Need To Be In Your Company's DNA If You Want To Grow In D2C'
Good Glamm CEO Darpan Sanghvi and MamaEarth CEO Varun Alagh share the essentials for any venture to be successful in the D2C space