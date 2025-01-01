Good Glamm Group

News and Trends

Priyanka Gill Steps Down from Kalaari to Lead COLUXE into India's Luxury Market

Leveraging technology, COLUXE focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Good Glamm Group Acquires Sirona Hygiene for INR 450 Cr in All-Cash Deal

The Group invested INR 100 crore in Sirona, offering early angel and seed investors substantial returns of 6x to 20x through primary and secondary investments in 2021, now completing its acquisition.

News and Trends

PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador

This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.

News and Trends

'Change Need To Be In Your Company's DNA If You Want To Grow In D2C'

Good Glamm CEO Darpan Sanghvi and MamaEarth CEO Varun Alagh share the essentials for any venture to be successful in the D2C space