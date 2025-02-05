Priyanka Gill Steps Down from Kalaari to Lead COLUXE into India's Luxury Market Leveraging technology, COLUXE focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.

Serial entrepreneur Priyanka Gill, former Venture Partner at Kalaari Capital and Co-founder of the Good Glamm Group, has launched COLUXE, a lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand aimed at redefining luxury, sustainability, and accessibility in fine jewellery.

Gill has stepped down from her role at Kalaari to focus on this new venture, which aspires to be a category-defining brand in India's burgeoning lab-grown diamond market.

COLUXE takes an omnichannel approach, offering contemporary jewellery collections, including solitaire rings, pendants, tennis bracelets, and thematic collections around zodiac signs and gifting. Leveraging technology, the brand focuses on AI-powered personalisation, multi-use jewellery settings, and virtual try-ons, making fine jewellery more accessible for everyday wear.

Priyanka Gill, Founder and CEO of COLUXE, said, "We are on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime change in consumer behaviour. COLUXE is here to define this new reality for fine jewellery at a pan-India level."

Gill highlighted the brand's mission to be India's most-loved LGD jewellery platform, setting global standards for sustainable luxury. "LGDs are visually and molecularly identical to mined diamonds but far more sustainable, making them a rational and beautiful choice for today's conscious consumers," she added.

What sets COLUXE apart is its tech-driven approach, ethical sourcing, and certification for trust-building. The brand also plans to seamlessly integrate flagship retail stores with digital platforms.

Having secured early-stage funding from leading investors, COLUXE aims to launch its digital platform in mid-2025, followed by flagship retail expansion. With a vision to capture a share of India's USD 50 billion fine jewellery market, COLUXE positions itself as a generational brand, reshaping luxury with sustainability and innovation.
