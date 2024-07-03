Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

PV Sindhu Joins Wellness Brand Hoop as Investor and Brand Ambassador This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

PV Sindhu with the Hoop team

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has joined wellness brand Hoop as an investor and brand ambassador.

This partnership aims to propel Hoop towards becoming India's most loved wellness brand.

"Badminton demands peak physical performance. Prioritising pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep is critical for athletes like myself. I tried Hoop products for months and was incredibly impressed with their value, not just for athletes but for anyone who is focusing on living an active life. I'm thrilled to be partnering with Hoop on their mission to help India live actively," said Sindhu.

Launched in October 2023 by Twinkle Uppal and Saharsh Agarwal, Hoop offers natural products for pain relief, muscle recovery, and sleep support.

"Hoop emerged out of the unmet wellness needs of young India. Our lifestyles have changed—muscle recovery after workouts, injury prevention during sports, back pain from long sitting hours, neck pain from tech devices, screentime-induced sleep troubles. While our needs have changed, there are limited innovative products today that fit the lifestyle of the new India," remarked Twinkle Uppal.

Within a few months of launch, the Gurugram-based brand claims to have customers in 1000+ cities in India. It has received love from customers across the country, delivering orders not just to the metros but also to Lakshadweep, Kargil, Changlang, or Kanyakumari.

Hoop is part of Peak XV's (FKA Sequoia India) Spark Program and is backed by angel investors like Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy), Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Naiyya Saggi (Co-founder, Good Glamm Group), Suhail Sameer (ex-CEO, BharatPe), Shantanu Deshpande (Founder, Bombay Shaving Company), Kunal Suri (Former MD, Food Panda), Saurabh Vashishtha (Co-founder, SimSim), and Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr Vaidya's).

Its products are available on hoophello.com and Amazon.

"We feel PV Sindhu is the perfect evangelist for our brand. She truly embodies the spirit of a champion, and her story is one of tremendous grit. With the Olympics 2024 right around the corner, Hoop is incredibly proud of Sindhu's trust in our brand," added Saharsh Agarwal.
Editor

