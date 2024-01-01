Government of India

News and Trends

Temporarily Hacked, Restored: Ministry Of Jal Shakti's Twitter Account

The handle tweeted unauthorized messages promoting Web3

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

#4 Things to Know about Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

Growth Strategies

Budget 2019 Expectations: 7 Things the Government Can Do to Boost the Indian Economy

The one area where the NDA 1 government was seen to be under performing was in job creation, this is where big announcements are expected

Growth Strategies

Five Factors Contributing to the Growth of Organic Market in India

The Government of India and the state governments have found a way to improve the administrative system of natural items alongside revealing numerous plans to boost organic farming

News and Trends

4 Things Real Estate Sector is Expecting From the New Cabinet

These factors are no letting India have a perfect infrastructure

Entrepreneurs

Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework

Government Support to Government-Tech Start-Ups Crucial to offer full proof solutions to Indian Citizens

Growth Strategies

India's Skill Development Mandate Create Real Jobs?

A lot of Indian as well as international companies have tapped on the opportunities to create skilled workforce

Growth Strategies

Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government

"We need to improve the functionality of the Parliament. MLAs with criminal cases should not be allowed to hold office."

Technology

#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs

DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups