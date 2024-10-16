The company plans to utilise the grant to further develop its technologies in line with India's defense modernization efforts and contribute to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission.

Optimized Electrotech, a deep-tech defense startup, won the ADITI 1.0 iDEX-DIO Challenge by the Defence Space Administration. Recognized at DefConnect 4.0, the company received a record INR 25 crore grant from the Government of India for its innovative space situational awareness technology, advancing India's defense capabilities.

The ADITI 1.0 Challenge, launched by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production (DDP), aims to promote critical and strategic defense technologies. Optimized Electrotech's scalable and future-aligned solutions stood out for their potential to advance India's defense capabilities, particularly in space-related applications.

Commenting on the recognition, Sandeep Shah, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Optimized Electrotech, stated, "It is an honor to be recognized by the Ministry of Defence at DefConnect 4.0. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering transformative solutions for national security."

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah, Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah, Optimized Electrotech provides intelligent surveillance solutions for defense, paramilitary forces, and civilian sectors. The company integrates AI into its surveillance platforms, offering advanced tools for border surveillance, aircraft tracking, and counter-drone measures, making it a key player in India's defense innovation landscape.