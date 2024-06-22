The Government of India has approved new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes to evacuate 9 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) power from Rajasthan and Karnataka and these schemes are part of 500 GW RE capacity by 2030 out of which 200 GW is already connected.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a significant move towards bolstering the country's renewable energy infrastructure, the Government of India has approved new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes. These initiatives are designed to evacuate a combined 9 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) power from the states of Rajasthan and Karnataka. The schemes will be executed through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode, ensuring cost efficiency and transparency.

These newly approved schemes are pivotal components of India's goal to achieve 500 GW of RE capacity by 2030. Currently, the country has already connected 200 GW of this capacity to the grid.

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) power evacuation scheme is set to facilitate the transfer of 4.5 GW of RE power from Rajasthan to various regions in Uttar Pradesh. This project is critical for harnessing the vast renewable energy potential of regions in Rajasthan, namely, Fatehgarh complex evacuating 1 GW of RE power, Barmer complex evacuating 2.5 GW of RE power and Nagaur (Merta) complex evacuating 1 GW of RE power.

The power generated from these complexes will be transmitted to the Mainpuri region, Fatehpur, and Orai in Uttar Pradesh. The project is scheduled for completion within two years and is estimated to cost around INR 12,241 crore.

Parallelly, the Karnataka system strengthening scheme aims to evacuate 4.5 GW of RE power from the Koppal and Gadag areas. The completion of this scheme is projected for June 2027, with an estimated cost of INR 1,354 crore.

These ISTS schemes are not only a testament to the government's commitment to expanding renewable energy capacity but also a strategic step towards achieving energy security and sustainability. By leveraging the TBCB mode, these projects are expected to attract competitive bids, ensuring that the transmission infrastructure is cost effective and efficient.