Green India
Log9 Announces Amphion, A Holistic EV Asset Management Play
Besides the unveiling of Amphion, Log9 also launched its pioneering battery pack designed especially for commercial EVs, NexMile.
Govt To Cut EV Import Taxes If USD 500 Million Invested
The policy which is 'designed to attract investments in the e-vehicle space by reputed global EV manufacturers will potentially boost entry plans of Tesla.
Robust Charging Infrastructure Needed To Achieve EV 30@30 Target
While government aims to have 30% of 2030 car sales as EVs in the country, the vision seems unattainable unless the number of public charging stations substantially go up from mere 12,000 at present.
LOHUM Secures USD 54 Million To Fuel Market Expansion Globally
The proceeds from the funding will used to fuel its market expansion, scaling up recycling operations across India, and also expanding to new energy transition materials markets in North America, the EU, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.