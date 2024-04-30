Entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in India, boasting Best in Class technology and features Achieved four iconic records during the expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, today introduces its first high-performance family electric scooter, the Ampere Nexus.

Boasting a 3 kWh safest LFP battery with 30 per cent extra battery life and a powerful mid-mount drive, this e-scooter delivers a seamless riding experience with its 4 kW peak motor power.

With five versatile riding modes, front disc brakes and an IP67 rating, riders can effortlessly navigate all terrains and climates, including flooded conditions, validated by this scooter's iconic pre-launch ride covering 10,000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The Ampere Nexus ensures both performance and efficiency by offering impressive speed in Power mode, along with more comfort-focused multiple city modes and reverse mode. Plus, with a remarkable CMVR-certified range of 136 km per charge, riders can explore more without worrying about recharging frequently.

K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director & CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, "The launch of Ampere Nexus high-speed electric scooter marks a momentous achievement in our commitment to sustainable transportation. This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey. With each stride forward in democratising e-mobility, we progress toward a more inclusive, sustainable future. The Ampere Nexus stands ready for those ready to Take Charge of their daily aspirations."

The scooter became the first electric scooter capable of towing a pickup truck weighing 1860 kg and an additional 140 kg from two passengers, covering two kilometres.