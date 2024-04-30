📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

BluSmart Crosses INR 500 Crore In Annual Run Rate In FY24 BluSmart has the largest EV fleet in South Asia of over 7,300 EVs, which have covered ~460 Million clean kilometers saving 34 Million Kgs of CO2 emissions.

BluSmart, e-Mobility ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network announced that it has crossed Annual Run Rate (ARR) of INR 500 crore achieving 102 per cent growth over previous year.

BluSmart's gross business value (GBV) witnessed phenomenal growth, delivering a CAGR of 300 per cent over the last three years, and is well poised for continued growth. The growth is a testament to the deep customer love it has received for prioritising reliability, safety and sustainability with industry-first offering of zero cancellations, on-time arrivals, and zero emission cabs.

Leading with the mission statement of "Decarbonising Mobility at Scale", BluSmart has pioneered a "born electric, full stack, vertically integrated" business model – managing and operating its EV fleet and Charging Infrastructure at scale.

Pioneering the electric revolution today, BluSmart has the largest EV fleet in South Asia of over 7,300 EVs, which have covered ~460 Million clean kilometers saving 34 Million Kgs of CO2 emissions.

BluSmart charging network has also grown multi-fold and spans across prime locations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Earlier this year, BluSmart became the first mobility player in India to achieve 100% emissions-free status, through its efforts towards sourcing 100 per cent green energy.

Since its inception in 2019, BluSmart has steadily grown its fleet size and customer base, prioritising reliability and quality of rides, and thereby prioritising customer experience. Starting with a few pin codes in Gurgaon, remaining resilient during the tough COVID-19 impacted years, BluSmart has now got a loyal customer base in Delhi NCR and even Bangalore. BluSmart aims to reach 10,000 EV fleet by the end of 2024.

Commenting on the significant growth trajectory for the company, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart, said "BluSmart's achievement of crossing INR 500 Crore ($60 Million) in Annual Run Rate marks a pivotal moment in our journey. As we surge ahead, our commitment to building a fully integrated energy-infrastructure, mobility and technology business remains unwavering. We are witnessing a rise in demand for sustainable mobility solutions, reinforcing the growth of a greener, more sustainable future. Fueled by this momentum, we are poised to deepen our impact by expanding our EV fleet and charging infrastructure, catering to our ever-growing customer base."
