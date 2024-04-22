Besides the unveiling of Amphion, Log9 also launched its pioneering battery pack designed especially for commercial EVs, NexMile.

Log9, developer of advanced battery cell technology and EV Mobility Ecosystem products on Monday announced a significant transformation with the rebranding of its mobility business as Amphion, a full-stack EV asset management company.

Amphion addresses critical challenges faced by the commercial electric vehicle industry, including financing, data & analytics, charging infrastructure, and energy efficiency. Its comprehensive suite of services empowers stakeholders across the EV ecosystem. From fleet operators to drivers, Amphion offers solutions that optimize asset utilization, minimize downtime, and ensure cost-effective operations for a successful transition to electric mobility.

Dr.Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 said, "Day Zero 2024, our Foundation Day's 9th edition, was a groundbreaking milestone as we unveiled Amphion. This represents a major leap forward in addressing reliability, servicing, financing, charging infrastructure, business insight, and energy efficiency through a data-driven approach. I'm thrilled about the transformative opportunities Amphion will offer fleet operators. This Day Zero signifies the commencement of a new journey, not just for us, but for an entire ecosystem."

Alongside the launch of Amphion, Log9 unveiled NexMile, a revolutionary new battery specifically designed for commercial electric vehicles. NexMile boasts a range of groundbreaking features such as 2X Longer Battery Life, five Year Warranty, 3X Faster Charging and 120 Kms real world range.

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 said, "After two years of dedicated effort, we are thrilled to present Amphion in all its depth and dimension. With Amphion, we are poised to seamlessly integrate OEMs, CPOs, financiers, insurers, and recyclers into a cohesive ecosystem, driving efficiency and sustainability in the EV industry. We are confident that Amphion will pave the way for a new era of interconnectedness and progress. We aim to be the leading EV Asset Management Company not just in India but globally."

Meanwhile, Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder, Log9 said that Day Zero 2024 marked a momentous occasion for Log9 as we proudly showcased the comprehensive scope of our groundbreaking work.

"From pioneering advancements in technology to forging various national and international partnerships, our enthusiastic engagement with our partners further bolsters our commitment to driving positive change and shaping a better future. At Log9, we are dedicated to leading the way towards a brighter tomorrow," Sharma added.