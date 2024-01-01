hair care
Visionaries Tackling Hair Damage
Iluvia addresses hard water-induced hair damage with its vegan, sulfate-free Hard Water Shampoo. Operating D2C and B2B2C, it partners with salons, offers sustainable solutions, and plans international expansion by 2025.
Haircare Brand Arata Raises $4M in Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures
The personal care brand competes with established players like WOW Skin Science, Pilgrim, and Mamaearth, in a rapidly growing market. This latest funding round highlights investor confidence in the brand's potential to scale and become a leader in India's haircare industry.
Hair Care Revolutioner
Traya offers personalised, science-backed hair loss solutions combining Ayurveda, dermatology, and nutrition. With AI-powered diagnostics, a thriving community, and a diverse product range, it aims for global expansion and brand trust.
Nykaa Acquires Majority Stake in Earth Rhythm to Expand Clean Beauty Offerings
This strategic move follows Nykaa's initial minority stake investment in Earth Rhythm in 2022, with the latest deal comprising primary and secondary transactions.