Haircare Brand Arata Raises $4M in Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

L-R - Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, co-founders, Arata - Website

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) haircare brand Arata has secured $4 million (approximately INR 34 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from BOLD, the venture capital arm of L'Oréal, and existing investor Skywalker Family Office.

Founded in 2018 by Dhruv Bhasin and Dhruv Madhok, Arata has emerged as a key player in India's personal care segment, offering specialized haircare solutions tailored to Indian hair types. The brand addresses diverse needs, including hair growth, dandruff treatment, styling, and maintenance for straight, wavy, and curly hair.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh funds into product innovation, consumer research, and expanding its distribution channels. Its products are currently available across its website, quick-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart, and e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.

With a customer base of over 1.5 million served annually, Arata has achieved an of INR 72 crore annual revenue run rate (ARR), marking a 3X growth over the past 12 months.

"We will continue to invest in innovation, consumer research, and distribution across our website, quick-commerce platforms, and marketplaces to build India's most loved hair beauty brand," co-founders Bhasin and Madhok said in a statement.

Commenting on the deal, Pawan Chaturvedi, partner and head of Asia at Unilever Ventures, said, "With a strong innovation pipeline and a solid foundation, Arata is poised for greater success in the coming years, and we are excited to be a part of this journey."

The personal care brand competes with established players like WOW Skin Science, Pilgrim, and Mamaearth, in a rapidly growing market. This latest funding round highlights investor confidence in the brand's potential to scale and become a leader in India's haircare industry.

As Arata focuses on enhancing its product offerings and expanding its reach, the startup is positioning itself as a go-to brand for effective and Indian-centric hair care solutions.+
