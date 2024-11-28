This strategic move follows Nykaa's initial minority stake investment in Earth Rhythm in 2022, with the latest deal comprising primary and secondary transactions.

Nykaa, the leading omnichannel beauty and fashion retailer, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Earth Rhythm, a home-grown clean beauty and personal care brand.

The acquisition aligns with Nykaa's commitment to expanding its clean beauty offerings. In a statement, Nykaa emphasised its plans to bolster Earth Rhythm's growth by leveraging its innovation-driven strategies, marketing expertise, and omnichannel distribution network while preserving the brand's unique values and proposition.

"Earth Rhythm represents an exciting addition to our owned brands portfolio, offering immense potential in the clean beauty segment," said Adwaita Nayar, co-founder of Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion and Beauty Brands. "We aim to amplify the brand's reach and growth through operational synergies within the Nykaa ecosystem."

Founded in 2019 by Harini Sivakumar, Sivakumar Varadarajan, and Arun Kumar, Earth Rhythm has emerged as an internet-first brand specialising in organic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Its portfolio spans over 250 SKUs, including skincare, hair care, makeup, and lip care products.

Known for its sustainable and clinically effective offerings, the brand has gained significant traction in a short period, boasting strong sales growth and expanding customer bases.

Harini Sivakumar, Earth Rhythm's founder and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Nykaa's robust distribution platform and 360-degree marketing capabilities will help Earth Rhythm thrive in a competitive market and scale profitably."

Earth Rhythm, headquartered in Gurugram, has previously raised USD 9.13 million from Anicut Capital and others. With Nykaa's support, the brand aims to unlock further growth potential, innovate new products, and expand its market presence in the fast-growing clean beauty sector.

This acquisition underscores Nykaa's strategy to strengthen its private label portfolio, which includes notable brands like Dot & Key, Pipa Bella, and Kica, as it continues to lead in the beauty and wellness space.