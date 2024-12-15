Get All Access for $5/mo

Hair Care Revolutioner Traya offers personalised, science-backed hair loss solutions combining Ayurveda, dermatology, and nutrition. With AI-powered diagnostics, a thriving community, and a diverse product range, it aims for global expansion and brand trust.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya

Traya's journey began with recognising the hair loss problem. A concern that millions of people face, yet few fully understand the underlying causes or have access to effective, science-backed solutions. Many individuals, especially in India, turned to traditional home remedies or off-the-shelf products, hoping for results, but often ended up disappointed.

"At Traya, we recognised the need for a holistic, personalised approach that addressed the root causes of hair loss—whether hormonal imbalances, stress, or nutritional deficiencies," says Saloni Anand, Co-founder of Traya.

The turning point for Traya came when the team realised the growing digital opportunity. "As more individuals searched for hair loss solutions online, Traya saw a chance to meet them where they were—on digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Instagram," Saloni shares.

"The power of these platforms allowed us to not only showcase our customised treatments to our consumers but also educate people on the root causes of hair loss and the holistic solutions, which include a combination of Ayurveda, Dermatology, and Nutrition," she adds.

A key moment in their digital marketing journey was the launch of the #HopeForHair campaign in collaboration with actor Rajkummar Rao. "The campaign's success in reshaping perceptions about hair loss and providing hope for those affected demonstrated the potential of digital storytelling and customer engagement. It wasn't just about driving revenue; Traya's digital presence became a medium for building long-term brand trust," Saloni mentions.

Traya's venture into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space has been transformative. "In March 2023, we piloted a community project that grew to become a core pillar of our customer experience. Our Traya community now includes over 83,455 members, which is a space for customers to share their hair treatment journeys and receive guidance," she explains.

Traya even launched a podcast, What the Health!, on YouTube, which, with over 500k subscribers, became another platform for educating their audience on broader health topics.

In terms of products, Traya's offerings are designed to cater to individual needs. From serums and oils to supplements like Traya Hair Ras and Traya Gut Shudhi, the brand claims to have meticulously formulated its portfolio with quality ingredients to combat hair fall.

Saloni emphasises, "A major breakthrough came with the launch of our Santulan range (Traya Meno Santulan and Traya PCOS Santulan), addressing female-centric issues such as PCOS, menopause, and postpartum care—expanding our reach to the female market."

Traya's unique hair test, powered by AI, helps identify the root causes of hair fall, allowing them to offer personalised treatments.

"With data insights, we at Traya continue to advocate for holistic solutions to hair loss, focusing on creating awareness and encouraging timely intervention," says Saloni.

"By combining community-building, product innovation, data-driven insights, and a holistic understanding of customer needs, we've been able to scale our D2C business, offering not just customised treatments but also providing a team of hair coaches who offer ongoing support to help our customers stay consistent with their routines and provide guidance whenever needed," she adds.

Looking ahead, Traya has set ambitious growth goals. With an FY24 turnover of INR 236 crore and an entirely online sales model, Traya aims to continue expanding both within India, focusing on Tier II and Tier III markets, and internationally. The brand has plans to leverage the global demand for personalised hair loss solutions, replicate its success across borders, and become a trusted name in personalised hair care.

Facts:

  • Online Platform Drives Highest Revenue: Traya Website
  • FY 2023-24 Turnover: INR 236 Cr
  • Sales split: 100% online, 0% offline
  • Inception Year: 2019
  • Team Size: 760
  • Funding Raised: INR 165 Cr
Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

