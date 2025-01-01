HealthifyMe
Samsung R&D Institute Noida Hosts Third Startup Summit to Champion AI Innovation and Ethical Tech
This year's summit brought together eight pioneering startups—Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX, and Magnimus—to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and explore collaborative opportunities with Samsung's global R&D and business units.
Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.
Indian Healthtech Startup HealthifyMe Lays Off 20% Of Its Workforce
Amidst the global workforce being under constant fear, HealthifyMe joins the list of companies to announce layoffs
App Your Health Game
Healthcare startups are focusing on mobile apps to make healthcare accessible to all.