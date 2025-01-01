HealthifyMe

Samsung R&D Institute Noida Hosts Third Startup Summit to Champion AI Innovation and Ethical Tech

This year's summit brought together eight pioneering startups—Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX, and Magnimus—to showcase their cutting-edge solutions and explore collaborative opportunities with Samsung's global R&D and business units.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Healthify Secures USD 20 Mn Funding from Khosla Ventures, LeapFrog Investments, and Claypond Capital

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based platform aims to fuel its expansion into the US market and enhance its AI-driven nutrition and fitness coaching capabilities.

Indian Healthtech Startup HealthifyMe Lays Off 20% Of Its Workforce

Amidst the global workforce being under constant fear, HealthifyMe joins the list of companies to announce layoffs

App Your Health Game

Healthcare startups are focusing on mobile apps to make healthcare accessible to all.