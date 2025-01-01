Hocco
Ice Cream Brand Hocco Raises INR 115 Cr Funding Led by Sauce.vc
The latest round pegs Hocco's valuation at INR 2,000 crore.
Dealmakers' Digest: This Week's Top Startup Investments
Key funding updates from thriving consumer and tech-driven startups
Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema
Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.
Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr
The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.