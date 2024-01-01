Indian AI Adoption
ROI a Key Driver for India's AI Investments: Report
Freshworks' new report on AI in the workplace suggests that India is leading in setting new benchmarks in AI integration and innovation
From Traffic to Food Wastage: How AI is Solving India's Modern Problems
"When credit was widely used, no one foresaw the 2008 fallout. Sustainability is a similarly critical issue," said Sameer Phukan, Director and Head Customer and Partner Engineering, Intel India
What AI Leaders are Doing Differently To Achieve Maximum ROI
30% of Indian companies have adopted AI, surpassing the global average of 26%
India's AI Adoption Reaches Mid-Level Maturity: Report
86% of companies are in the middle stages of AI adoption, classified as enthusiast and expert adopters