Indian AI Adoption

News and Trends

ROI a Key Driver for India's AI Investments: Report

Freshworks' new report on AI in the workplace suggests that India is leading in setting new benchmarks in AI integration and innovation

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

From Traffic to Food Wastage: How AI is Solving India's Modern Problems

"When credit was widely used, no one foresaw the 2008 fallout. Sustainability is a similarly critical issue," said Sameer Phukan, Director and Head Customer and Partner Engineering, Intel India

News and Trends

What AI Leaders are Doing Differently To Achieve Maximum ROI

30% of Indian companies have adopted AI, surpassing the global average of 26%

News and Trends

India's AI Adoption Reaches Mid-Level Maturity: Report

86% of companies are in the middle stages of AI adoption, classified as enthusiast and expert adopters