For decades, the job market belonged to the experienced. Fresher resumes were often left at the bottom of the pile, waiting for their turn—if it ever came. But 2025 tells a different story. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies is not only changing how companies operate; it's transforming who they want to hire.

According to the Career Outlook Report HY1 (January–June 2025) by TeamLease EdTech, 74 per cent of employers across India are looking to hire freshers in the first half of the year—a notable rise from 72 per cent in the previous cycle. And it's not about cost-cutting or filling gaps; it's about capability and potential. AI has created a new wave of demand for roles in data analytics, automation, sustainability, and even prompt engineering. Employers are no longer just seeking experience—they're looking for adaptability, innovation, and fresh thinking.

"The evolving job market is redefining how talent is evaluated. Employers are no longer just hiring for degrees, they're prioritising skills in areas like data visualization, cloud computing, and robotics. T

This shift is creating unparalleled opportunities for freshers to step into high-impact roles and become key drivers of innovation across industries," says Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business and COO, TeamLease EdTech.

Industries like E-commerce & Technology Start-ups (70 per cent), Manufacturing (66 per cent), and Engineering & Infrastructure 62 per cent) are leading the fresher hiring wave. Even traditionally conservative sectors like Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals and Retail are seeking out young professionals, driven by innovation and digital transformation. Cities like Bangalore (78 per cent), Mumbai (65 per cent), and Chennai (57 per cent) are emerging as fresher hotspots, while in-demand job roles include Robotics System Engineers, Clinical Bioinformatics Associates, Sustainability Analysts, and Prompt Engineers—roles that didn't even exist a few years ago.

Many employers now value candidates with certifications in Generative AI, Sustainability Management, Cloud Technology, and Healthcare Management. And they're placing increasing importance on soft skills like adaptability, analytical reasoning, and interpersonal communication.

"As we navigate this ever-shifting terrain, our focus must move beyond hiring numbers and towards capability-building. Employers are not merely looking for talent; they are seeking thinkers, innovators, and adaptable problem solvers who will lead industries into the future. The question for freshers today is not 'What job should I take?' but rather, 'How do I ensure I am never obsolete?'" says Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

The message is clear: Freshers are no longer "too green" for the big leagues. In a world where technology evolves by the hour, the ability to learn fast, think critically, and adapt swiftly is worth more than years of routine experience. Companies are rethinking their workforce strategy—and freshers with the right mindset and skillset are right at the centre of it.