Get All Access for $5/mo

ROI a Key Driver for India's AI Investments: Report Freshworks' new report on AI in the workplace suggests that India is leading in setting new benchmarks in AI integration and innovation

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), no one is privy to the technology. Rather, they cannot choose to be. As 2024 concludes, 90 per cent of Indian companies feel that AI solutions are necessary to drive business success by 2025.

Freshworks' new report on AI in the workplace suggests that India is leading in setting new benchmarks in AI integration and innovation. This can be backed by the fact that 79 per cent of organisations plan to increase AI budgets, with an anticipated 41 per cent average rise in spending from 2024.

India's investment in AI– the largest globally– is said to be driven by its confidence in return on investment (ROI).

"The combination of mandatory AI integration and workforce upskilling initiatives is driving India's productivity and innovation to new heights," said Shelton Rego, vice president, Freshworks India.

Where does India compare to the world?

Globally, 26 per cent of workers say they use AI daily, while in India, the figure stands at 45 per cent. Eighty-eight per cent of Indian employees use AI-powered software weekly, a figure which outperforms markets such as the US, UK, and Europe.

Indian professionals holistically perform better than the global average in terms of knowledge or expertise in AI and ease of using AI tools.

AI policies and investment at the workplace

The report signals that a key driver of this progress is India's percentage of employees stating mandatory AI-use policies within their workplaces being the highest. Notably, 65 per cent said they are required to use AI within all or part of their workload, the highest percentage globally. This practice is particularly consistent in IT and Marketing, segments where AI is quick to show results, with it even being "necessary" to some employees.

Out of 90 per cent of Indian companies which note that AI solutions are integral to business success by 2025, 88 per cent of these are focusing on AI training to future-proof their workforce.

These companies are betting big on initiatives such as ongoing security training (50 per cent) and upfront onboarding for AI tools (40 per cent).

Marketing (84 per cent) and IT (81 per cent) teams are leading the race when it comes to the implementation of training the workforce on AI.

AI training and upskilling are being appreciated by professionals as over two-thirds (67 per cent) of Indian workers considered career advancements being tied to AI adoption.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business Process

Why Most Entrepreneurs Fail at Turning Goals Into Action (And How You Can Succeed in 2025)

2025 is all about the businesses that are ready to shake things up. Whether you're diving into AI or building stronger connections with your teams and customers, the future is bright for those who embrace change. This year is bursting with opportunities, but remember, success isn't going to just come to your lap.

By Allison Maslan
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Preeti Lobana Appointed Google India's New Country Manager and VP, Succeeding Sanjay Gupta

In her new position, Lobana will lead Google India's sales and operations, focusing on advancing the company's strategy in the region, with a strong emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovation and economic growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Nazara Technologies Increases Stake in Nextwave Multimedia

Nazara Technologies increased its stake in Nextwave Multimedia to 74.88%, investing INR 2.3 crore. It plans a second tranche acquisition for INR 19.33 crore, further expanding its gaming sector footprint.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Wipro Acquires US-Based AVT for USD 40 Mn to Boost Application Services

The move aims to bolster Wipro's application services capabilities, paving the way for new growth opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff