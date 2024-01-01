Indian beer industry
These Beerpreneurs are Brewing a New Revolution
How seven beer start-ups are shaking the might of established behemoths in the industry with their new products and offerings
This Entrepreneur Wants to Set the Beer Guzzling Gen Next Drunk on Different Tastes
In India there are so many markets and so many types of people that I think if we just keep doing this for 20 years, it will not be enough
With $50 Mn Funding , India's New Favourite Beer Bira91 is in High Spirits
The funding will accelerate Bira 91's ability to continue growth in India while investing in business operations in wider Asia Pacific and Northeast US markets
How this Beer Brand Became a Favourite of India's Youth
Today, the venture is backed by Sequoia Capital and Angel investors, including Snapdeal Co-founders, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal.
Is India Ready for Craft Beer?
The Indian beer market is expected to grow and cross 430 billion by the end of 2017.