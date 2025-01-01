Indian IT
Accenture's Q3 GenAI Bookings of $1.5 billion Far Ahead of Indian IT Services Firms
Accenture increased its data and AI workforce to approximately 75,000, continuing progress against our goal of 80,000 by the end of FY26.
Indian IT Sector Overcomes Crisis Amid a String of Top-Level Exits in 2024
Experts believe while these departures can impact business continuity, they are sometimes necessary for both the leader and the organization to thrive in changing times.
Hiring in IT Services to Remain Low until Demand Improves by End of H1 FY26: ICRA
Moderation in demand coupled with the increase in utilization of excess manpower added during FY22-23 exerted pressure on hiring by IT services companies through FY24 and Q1 FY25.
Trump's Return May Spur Growth for Indian IT Services, GCC Sector
Indian IT services companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech get a lion's share of their revenue from US clients and any uptick in client spend directly boosts their topline.