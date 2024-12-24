Experts believe while these departures can impact business continuity, they are sometimes necessary for both the leader and the organization to thrive in changing times.

Throughout 2024, the Indian IT industry witnessed a string of top-level exits, most of the leaders leaving prematurely before their official tenure ended. While some companies have replaced the vacuum internally, some others have roped in talent from outside. C-level exits raise eyebrow as they can severely impact business continuity if not handled meticulously. However, the industry seems to have tackled the crisis well enough with new leaders taking on the mantle.

Wipro perhaps bore the brunt of some of the most high-profile exits. In April, Wipro announced that its first expatriate chief executive Thierry Delaporte was leaving and company veteran of three decades Srini Pallia will be taking over.

Delaporte still had another year left of his five-year team as CEO of Wipro and his resignation came abruptly although industry watchers said they saw it coming. Before Delaporte, Wipro had seen a series of leadership exits including that of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jatin Dalal and Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman. It is believed that these exits along with Wipro's lacklustre financial performance led to the departure of Delaporte.

In August, Wipro's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Subha Tatavarti resigned to pursue opportunities outside Wipro. Tatavarti was appointed to the position of CTO in April 2021 by Delaporte. She joined Wipro from Walmart, where she led product technology development and the commercialization of enterprise infrastructure, as well as security, data science, and edge platforms.

Earlier this year, Vikram Nair, Tech Mahindra's business head for Europe, Middle East and Africa resigned after a stint of 19 years in the company. India business head Jagdish Mitra also quit the IT company to launch generative AI SaaS startup Humanize.

Last year, Cognizant appointed Infosys President Ravi Kumar S as CEO replacing Brian Humphries who had stepped down. In its proxy filing, Cognizant said that Humphries' separation was considered an "involuntary termination without cause". Few months later, Wipro's Dalal joined Cognizant as its CFO.

Experts believe while these departures can impact business continuity, market perceptions, and team morale, they are sometimes necessary for both the leader and the organization to thrive.

"Leadership changes are also an opportunity for growth and fresh thinking. Bringing in external leaders can bring new perspectives and innovative ideas that challenge the status quo. At the same time, it's crucial to nurture and develop internal talent to ensure continuity and preserve the organization's culture. Striking the right balance between internal leadership development and external hires is essential for long-term success of any organization," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

"Every leadership transition leaves a mark—on teams, the market, and the organization's future. How we prepare for these moments and adapt to them defines our resilience. It has to be about ensuring that the organization is ready for change, maintaining trust with teams and stakeholders, and staying focused on our broader goals," added Sharma.