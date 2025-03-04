You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence (AI) company Tiger Analytics aims to touch USD 1 billion of revenue in the next five years as AI becomes core to businesses rather than just an enabler. The company clocked USD 350 million in annual revenue as of 2024.

"At one point in time, AI was an enabler to do things. Now, things are getting built around AI with AI at the core. That's when the true benefit comes up. It's a seemingly subtle, but a significant difference in how we are starting to think about how we leverage AI overall," Pradeep Gulipalli, Co-Founder and CEO–India at Tiger Analytics told Entrepreneur India.

India is the largest talent hub for Tiger Analytics with 4,500 employees out of its total global headcount of 5,500. The remaining 1,000 are outside of India including 700 in the US and 300 spread across the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

"There is significant hiring going on. Even at this scale, I see that over the next four to five years, we will grow in multiples from here, so 3X over the next five years is what I can comfortably say. The hiring will be a combination of technical and functional people," said Gulipalli.

In terms of market, the US is the largest market contributing 80 per cent to the topline. Europe and India contributes about 10 per cent each to the topline.

"We typically work with the Fortune 1000 companies, so they are in all markets. But most often, the cheque gets written by the headquarters, which usually tends to be in the US. So we do a lot of work for the India and ASEAN markets but it will be for a global MNC, which is headquartered in the US. We also work with pure Indian companies but that's a smaller share. Global capability centers (GCCs) are still to be figured out as it is a recent phenomenon. The market is huge but how it will pan out is still to be seen," said Gulipalli.

Vertical wise, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Retail, Insurance, and Banking & Financial Services (BFS) are the key sectors accounting for 90 per cent of Tiger Analytics' business.

According to research firm Gartner, by 2025, 39 per cent of worldwide organizations will be at the experimentation stage of Gartner's AI adoption curve, and 14 per cent will be at the expansion stage.

Gulipalli sees a change in what's driving clients to adopt advanced analytics and AI. "Initially it was about significantly improving top line. Better product development, better selling, better marketing, better customer retention, growing customer base, all of that, those used to be the biggest excitement for industries. Now, over the last two years, there is a lot of focus on efficiencies. Also, opportunities to monetize a lot of the data is also opening up," he said.