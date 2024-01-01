Indian wedding

Challenges Plaguing the Wedding Industry And How To Overcome Them

During this time, wedding-related businesses have encountered a host of challenges to sustain business as usual, however, on a brighter note, the industry has been quick to innovate, adapt and bounce back

By Sandeep Lodha
The Big Fat Indian Wedding Takes Guard Against COVID-19

Love in the time of corona (virus) seems taxing and making people rewire their schedules to prosper their plans for "in sickness and health," possible.

Planning A Wedding? 10 Tips By Expert Planner To Seal This Lifetime Deal Efficiently

Planning your big day? Before you make a comprehensive list, here are 10 things recommended by the expert wedding planner that will make it a memorable one

Luxury Rental Cars: The New Stars of Indian Weddings

Rapidly developing technology is taking companies' offerings one step further in the market by enabling them to focus on mobile-first solutions

Indian Weddings: The Story of Luxury and Grandeur

Virushka, DeepVeer, Ambani, Piramal, do these ring a bell?

The Indian Wedding Industry Trends That Will Dominate in 2019

The market is predicted to grow at 20 to 25 per cent annually for the next few years and hence offering a plethora of opportunities

Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur

These key skills are essentials for wedding entrepreneurs today, but when supplemented by refined taste that lends itself well to curating ideas for every budget, they make for an exceptional bouquet of services

This Global Player is Making Competition Fierce for India's $40 billion Wedding Industry

The ball is in the Indian wedding gifts companies' court as they will face competition from the biggest international rival

What a Wedding Franchise Should Aspire For

A wedding franchise is a company and needs to function like one, branding itself well to create a unique identity

How are Couples saying 'I do' to Tech-friendly Weddings

How can the digital aspect take a back seat when it comes to sprucing up wedding vows?

This Startup Allows Foreign Travelers To Official Crash A Wedding

A platform for to-be-married couples to open up their weddings to foreign travelers.

Bind Your Wedding With Technology

A platform that simplifies the process of finding and booking services at the best prices.

How This Startup Is Fighting It Out In The Disorganized Business Of Wedding Planning

"To be able to bring order in a world of chaos is an opportunity very few have"

A Business that Brings 'Band Baaja Baaraat' To Action

India Wedding Planning Market is expected to reach INR 1.6 trillion by 2020: Ken Research

4 startups that will change Indian weddings

Wedding planning is no more a tedious affair with these online solutions