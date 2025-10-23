Diwali sales are not only a sign of a strong economy, but also a precursor to what promises to be a wedding season on steroids.

After a historic Diwali sales surge, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is now bracing for an equally optimistic wedding season. According to Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary-General and Member of Parliament, bumper Diwali sales are not only a sign of a strong economy, but also a precursor to what promises to be a wedding season on steroids.

"The outlook for the upcoming wedding season is extremely positive. After the success of the festive period, traders are gearing up for another wave of strong demand across jewellery, garments, electronics, home décor, hospitality, and gifting sectors," Khandelwal said."We expect this wedding season to generate sales worth several lakh crores nationwide," he added further.

This festive and wedding season together symbolize the strength of India's domestic market and the success of Prime Minister Modi's vision to make India a hub of self-reliant, thriving trade powered by Ease of Doing Business and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Diwali Sales Soar, Fueled by GST Reforms and "Vocal for Local"

Khandelwal credits the explosive festive demand in part to recent GST reforms. "The bumper sales witnessed this Diwali are a strong reflection of the positive impact of the GST reforms … These reforms have built confidence among traders and consumers alike," he said, adding that reduced tax burden and simpler compliance have helped formalize India's retail sector.

He also underscored the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" campaign. "The strong revival of domestic trade … shows that India's internal market remains robust, dynamic, and full of potential," Khandelwal said, pointing to a surge in demand for homegrown products across electronics, apparel, jewellery, and traditional goods.

The CAIT's own research backs up his optimism. Its report shows record Diwali sales of around ₹6.05 lakh crore, comprising ₹5.40 lakh crore in goods and ₹65,000 crore in services. According to the report, 72% of traders surveyed linked higher sales volumes to reduced GST rates on daily-use items.

Wedding Season Outlook: A Second Wind for the Economy

With Diwali energy still high, Khandelwal is now turning his gaze to the wedding season. He says traders are "fully gearing up," expecting business across jewellery, apparel, gifts, décor, electronics, hospitality, and more.

"We expect this wedding season to generate sales worth several lakh crores nationwide," he added. Based on CAIT estimates, the wedding season could cross ₹5 lakh crore, delivering a major boost to the country's economy," Khandelwal opined.

He cited sustained consumer optimism as evidence of strong economic momentum: "People are willing to spend … That's a sign of optimism and economic resilience." For Khandelwal, the combined strength of Diwali and the upcoming weddings highlights the success of government policies — from GST rationalization to market digitization — in fostering a self-reliant, vibrant domestic market.

A "Swadeshi" Economic Engine

Khandelwal also argued that the continued preference for Indian-made goods is not just symbolism, it's a driving force for growth. He sees it as validation of the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where local industries and small traders form the backbone of India's economic revival.

He noted that the CAIT's data shows a marked shift in consumer behavior: "The enthusiasm among consumers was exceptional, and the participation of small traders was far more visible than in previous years … The 'Vocal for Local' call … continues to inspire people to choose Indian-made products."

While Khandelwal is bullish, he also cautioned that to sustain this momentum, reforms are needed to support smaller traders and manufacturers. He proposes simplifying GST compliance, improving credit access for small traders, and strengthening logistics and warehousing in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.