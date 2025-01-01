Indkal Technologies
Infra.Market, EvoluteIQ, FinBox Lead Top Funding Deals This Week
From digital lending platforms to LNG-powered trucks, startups across diverse sectors attract strong investor backing.
Indkal Technologies Raises USD 20 Mn Funding to Boost Wobble Displays
The fresh funding will be directed toward research and development, strengthening sales and service networks, expanding Wobble Displays' portfolio, and developing after-sales infrastructure.
Indkal Paving the Way for Acer's Entry Into the Indian Smartphone Market
The Acer-branded smartphones are likely to be priced between INR 15,000 to INR 50,000
Indkal Raises USD 36 Mn to Enhance Electronics Infrastructure
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised capital to enhance product development, distribution, and service infrastructure.