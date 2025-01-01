Infinity Fincorp Solutions
Funding Fever: Top Startup Deals That Made Waves This Week (Mar 29–Apr 4)
Beams Fintech Fund Joins Infinity Fincorp's USD 40 Mn Funding Round
With a pan-India presence spanning 127 branches across eight states, Infinity Fincorp claims to have grown its loan book to INR 1,100+ crores as of January 2025.
Jungle Ventures Leads USD 35 Mn Funding Round for Infinity Fincorp to Expand MSME Reach
The company is on track to grow its AUM to INR 1,300+ crore by March 2025, driven by a mission to bridge the vast credit gap within India's MSME sector.
Infinity Fincorp Solutions Secures USD 26 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform hopes to double its loan book to INR 1,300 crore by March 2025 with the help of its present fundraising efforts and business momentum.