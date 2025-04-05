Funding Fever: Top Startup Deals That Made Waves This Week (Mar 29–Apr 4) Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows

By Minakshi Sangwan

India's startup ecosystem continued to witness steady investor confidence this past week, with funding activity spanning sectors like fintech, solar energy, fashion, and regional snacking. From AI-led healthcare claims to traditional storytelling platforms, here's a look at the most notable deals between March 29 and April 4.

1). Scapia: USD 40 Million

Investors: Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital, Z47, 3State Ventures

Founded in 2022 by Anil Goteti and based in Bengaluru, Scapia is a fintech startup blending travel and finance through its co-branded, zero-forex markup credit card and travel booking app. It offers users generous rewards on everyday spending and exclusive travel perks.

2). Infinity Fincorp Solutions: USD 40 Million

Investors: Beams Fintech Fund, True North LLP, Jungle Ventures, Archerman Capital

Infinity Fincorp Solutions (IFS), founded in 2016 by Shrikant Ravalkar and based in Mumbai, is a non-banking financial company that offers property loans to self-employed individuals and small businesses in Tier III and Tier IV cities.

3). Tonbo Imaging: USD 21 Million

Investors: Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures, Export-Import Bank of India

Tonbo Imaging, founded in 2008 by Arvind Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, Cecilia D'Souza, and Sudeep George, is a Bengaluru-based startup developing AI-powered imaging and sensor systems for defense and commercial applications.

4). Pratilipi: USD 20 Million

Investors: Jungle Ventures, Qiming Venture Partners, Shunwei Capital, Two Angels

Founded in 2015 by Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Prashant Gupta, Sahradayi Modi, Rahul Ranjan, and Sankaranarayanan Devarajan, Pratilipi is a Bengaluru-based digital storytelling platform. It enables writers and readers to connect across multiple Indian languages and formats, including audiobooks and self-publishing.

5). Aerem: USD 11.7 Million

Investors: UTEC, British International Investment (BII), SE Ventures, Riverwalk Holdings, Blume Ventures, Avaana Capital

Aerem, based in Mumbai and founded in 2021 by Anand Jain and Vikesh Agarwal, is a solar energy platform offering end-to-end solutions, from financing via its NBFC arm to solar equipment sourcing through SunStore.

6). RapidClaims: USD 11 Million

Investors: Accel, Together Fund

Founded by Dushyant Mishra, RapidClaims is a healthtech startup that leverages AI to streamline medical claims, reduce denials, and improve provider reimbursements. Its suite of tools includes automated coding (RapidCode), clinical documentation improvement (RapidCDI), and pre-submission audits (RapidScrub).

7). Sweet Karam Coffee: USD 8 Million

Investors: Peak XV Partners, Fireside Ventures

Chennai-based Sweet Karam Coffee was founded in 2015 by Anand Bharadwaj, Nalini Parthiban, Srivatsan Sundararaman, and Veera Raghavan. The brand offers South Indian sweets, snacks, ready-to-eat mixes, and filter coffee—free of palm oil and preservatives.

8). The Bear House: USD 6 Million

Investor: JM Financial India Growth Fund III

The Bear House, a Bengaluru-based men's fashion brand, was founded in 2017 by Harsh and Tanvi Somaiya. It started as a shirt manufacturing unit before evolving into a full-fledged brand offering premium casual workwear, including shirts, polos, denim, and shoes.

With over USD 157 million raised collectively, these startups reflect the diversity and resilience of India's innovation-driven ecosystem. From tech-first credit products to regional snacking and green energy, investors are placing their bets on both cultural relevance and scalable solutions.

