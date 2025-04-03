Sweet Karam Coffee Raises Series A to Expand Global Footprint of South Indian Flavors The funding will support SKC's growth across omnichannel distribution, product innovation, and a tech-enabled supply chain

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

(L-R) Nanditha, Nalini, Janaki Paati, Srivatsan, Anand, Raghav

Sweet Karam Coffee (SKC), a South Indian food brand has secured USD 8M in Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with continued support from early backer Fireside Ventures. Known for its clean-label South Indian sweets, snacks, and filter coffee, the brand is on a mission to take regional tastes to global markets. Already delivering to 32 countries, SKC is now focused on scaling its operations and product portfolio.

Founded in 2015, SKC taps into cultural nostalgia through its name, which reflects a traditional Southern Indian snacking sequence—sweet, spicy ("karam"), and coffee. The brand emphasises authenticity, avoiding palm oil, preservatives, and maida in its offerings. Over the past year, SKC has recorded a 4X revenue growth and projects a further 2.5X increase in the coming 12 months.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to build," said Nalini, CEO & Co-Founder of Sweet Karam Coffee. "Quick commerce is bridging distribution like never before, and we're seeing a beautiful cross-pollination of cultures—our products are now loved not just in the South, but across the country. We're particularly proud to have led the charge against palm oil from Day 1. Everything we create is something my Janaki Paati would make at home—products I'm comfortable giving my own daughter."

The funding will support SKC's growth across omnichannel distribution, product innovation, and a tech-enabled supply chain. To bolster operational execution, the company has appointed Nandhitha Indermohan (formerly with Unilever) as COO.

Investors see strong potential in SKC's positioning. Abishek Mohan from Peak XV noted, "The South Indian snacks and sweets market, at over Rs 25,000 crore, is large, fast-growing, and undergoing a significant transformation. The shift from unorganized to organized players, rising demand for better-for-you products, and the rapid expansion of modern distribution channels present a powerful opportunity for brands like Sweet Karam Coffee. Nalini and Anand are deeply authentic, mission-driven founders, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

How Trump's Tariffs Will Hit Indian Industries

While pharmaceutical and energy products have been spared, industries like automobiles, metals, and manufacturing face significant challenges

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

10 Crucial Lessons That Will Elevate Your Business Success in 2025 and Beyond

This article dives into the top 10 lessons from the past year, highlighting key successes and failures to help you navigate 2025 with confidence.

By Fahim Ludin
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk