You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sweet Karam Coffee (SKC), a South Indian food brand has secured USD 8M in Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with continued support from early backer Fireside Ventures. Known for its clean-label South Indian sweets, snacks, and filter coffee, the brand is on a mission to take regional tastes to global markets. Already delivering to 32 countries, SKC is now focused on scaling its operations and product portfolio.

Founded in 2015, SKC taps into cultural nostalgia through its name, which reflects a traditional Southern Indian snacking sequence—sweet, spicy ("karam"), and coffee. The brand emphasises authenticity, avoiding palm oil, preservatives, and maida in its offerings. Over the past year, SKC has recorded a 4X revenue growth and projects a further 2.5X increase in the coming 12 months.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to build," said Nalini, CEO & Co-Founder of Sweet Karam Coffee. "Quick commerce is bridging distribution like never before, and we're seeing a beautiful cross-pollination of cultures—our products are now loved not just in the South, but across the country. We're particularly proud to have led the charge against palm oil from Day 1. Everything we create is something my Janaki Paati would make at home—products I'm comfortable giving my own daughter."

The funding will support SKC's growth across omnichannel distribution, product innovation, and a tech-enabled supply chain. To bolster operational execution, the company has appointed Nandhitha Indermohan (formerly with Unilever) as COO.

Investors see strong potential in SKC's positioning. Abishek Mohan from Peak XV noted, "The South Indian snacks and sweets market, at over Rs 25,000 crore, is large, fast-growing, and undergoing a significant transformation. The shift from unorganized to organized players, rising demand for better-for-you products, and the rapid expansion of modern distribution channels present a powerful opportunity for brands like Sweet Karam Coffee. Nalini and Anand are deeply authentic, mission-driven founders, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey."