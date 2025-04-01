You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based men's apparel and accessories brand The Bear House Clothing has raised INR 500 million in a Series A funding round led by JM Financial India Growth Fund III. This marks the eighth investment by the fund, reinforcing its commitment to backing high-growth consumer brands.

The fresh capital will be utilised to expand The Bear House's offline retail presence, support working capital requirements, and enhance branding and marketing initiatives. While the brand has built a strong presence in the e-commerce space, the company now aims to launch around 20 physical stores across India over the next two years, following the successful opening of its first store in Bengaluru in March 2025.

Founded in 2017 by Harsh Somaiya and Tanvi Somaiya, The Bear House Clothing is known for its premium casual workwear and accessories that blend style, comfort, and modern aesthetics. The brand offers a curated selection of shirts, t-shirts, polos, denim, and footwear, catering to young professionals who seek versatile fashion that transitions seamlessly from work to leisure. Initially, The Bear House built its reputation online, selling through its own website and mobile app, as well as leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra, AJIO, and Flipkart.

Siddharth Kothari, Managing Director - Private Equity, JM Financial, stated, "We are optimistic about the growth of India's online branded apparel market, particularly in the men's business-casual and casual workwear segment. The Bear House has demonstrated impressive growth by leveraging its unique design sensibilities and direct-to-consumer approach. With the rising demand for high-quality, stylish menswear, we believe The Bear House is well-positioned to become one of India's leading menswear brands."

Harsh Somaiya, Co-founder, The Bear House, said, "This growth capital infusion and partnership with JM Financial India Growth Fund III will accelerate our expansion plans and strengthen our brand's presence. We have always been committed to delivering premium quality and contemporary designs to our customers. As we scale our offline footprint and invest in brand-building, we remain focused on staying true to our design philosophy and deepening our connection with customers. Our goal is to make The Bear House a go-to brand for men's fashion across India."

With a robust online foundation and increasing demand for premium men's fashion, The Bear House is now set to expand its retail footprint, marking a significant step in its growth journey.