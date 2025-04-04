The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilise the funds to diversify into new storytelling formats such as animation and vertical drama shows, while also setting its sights on international markets.

Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi has raised USD 20 million in its Series E round, led by Jungle Ventures.

The round includes USD 12 million in primary capital from two individual investors and USD 8 million via secondary share sales. Qiming Venture Partners partially exited by selling 75–80% of its stake, while Shunwei Capital made a complete exit.

The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilise the funds to diversify into new storytelling formats such as animation and vertical drama shows, while also setting its sights on international markets. "We are excited to expand the frontiers of storytelling beyond India and across formats that resonate with a global audience," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi.

Founded in 2015 by Ranjeet Pratap Singh along with four others, Pratilipi began as a self-publishing platform for Indian-language writers. Over time, it evolved into a multi-format storytelling platform offering audiobooks, podcasts, comics, web series, and films. It supports Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Malayalam, aiming to democratize storytelling for regional creators.

This fresh fundraise comes nearly four years after its last round in 2021, when it secured USD 48 million led by Krafton Inc. However, its post-money valuation has dropped to USD 100 million from USD 265 million in the previous round.

Pratilipi's financials for FY25 show revenue of INR 86–87 crore, a jump from INR 58 crore in FY24. Losses narrowed to around INR 33–34 crore in FY25 from INR 58 crore previously. Its core online literature platform contributes 70–75% of its revenue.

The company is eyeing an IPO in January 2026, subject to market conditions. Singh emphasised that the journey toward becoming a public company is underway, driven by sustainable growth and product innovation.