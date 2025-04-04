The fresh capital will be directed towards the development of next-generation infrared sensors, commercial deployment of high-power microwave (HPM) technologies to counter modern battlefield threats, and working capital support for global expansion and ongoing programs.

Bengaluru-based defense technology startup Tonbo Imaging has secured INR 175 crore (approximately USD 21 million) in a Series D pre-IPO round from Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures, and the Export-Import Bank of India.

Arvind Lakshmikumar, Founder and CEO of Tonbo Imaging, commented, "Tonbo was founded with the vision of democratising access to high-end defense technology. As the modern battlefield evolves towards nimble, autonomous reconnaissance and targeting systems, the key technologies will be better sensors, low-power computer vision, and non-conventional munitions. This investment enables us to push the boundaries of innovation in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions while scaling our global footprint."

Founded by Lakshmikumar in 2008, Tonbo Imaging blends optics, artificial intelligence, and computer vision to develop advanced surveillance and targeting systems capable of operating in harsh battlefield environments across land, air, and sea.

The company draws inspiration from the dragonfly—nature's most evolved visual predator—to build platforms that provide enhanced situational awareness, targeting precision, and autonomous operations.

Tonbo's products cater to the entire combat spectrum, offering solutions for surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting. The company develops lightweight, autonomous systems that feature real-time information processing, closed-loop control, and integrated sensor suites. These technologies are designed for seamless integration into various military platforms, including tanks, drones, naval vessels, and guided munitions.

Backed by earlier investments totaling over INR 300 crore from investors like Artiman, Qualcomm, Celesta, Edelweiss, and HBL Engineering, Tonbo's battlefield-tested systems are operational in over 30 countries. Its elite clientele includes the Indian Ministry of Defense, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), US Navy SEALs, NATO, and others.

Mathew Cyriac, Founder of Florintree Capital, said, "Tonbo Imaging represents the future of defense technology. With its deep expertise in imaging, AI, and autonomous systems, the company is well-positioned to address emerging global security challenges."

Rohit Razdan, Co-founder of Tenacity Ventures, added, "Tonbo's software-hardware synergy is truly world-class. We believe Tonbo will emerge as a significant India-based global leader in the defense sector over the next several years."