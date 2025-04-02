With a pan-India presence spanning 127 branches across eight states, Infinity Fincorp claims to have grown its loan book to INR 1,100+ crores as of January 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beams Fintech Fund, a growth-stage private equity fund specialising in fintech and financial services, has announced its sixth investment by participating in Infinity Fincorp Solutions' USD 40 million Series A extension. This investment further strengthens Infinity Fincorp's position as a key player in the micro-LAP (Loan Against Property) financing segment.

Infinity Fincorp, backed by True North LLP Private Equity Fund, has previously secured equity investments from renowned investors such as Jungle Ventures and Archerman Capital. The latest capital infusion will be instrumental in expanding its loan book and deepening its presence across Tier III towns in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Founded by Shrikant Ravalkar, who serves as the Managing Director and CEO, Infinity Fincorp focuses on providing INR 3-5 lakh loans to underserved micro-entrepreneurs, including tea shop owners, vegetable vendors, small machine enterprises, restaurants, and provision stores.

Ravalkar expressed gratitude to investors, stating, "We are extremely grateful to all our investors who continue to support our mission of empowering MSMEs with technology-driven financial solutions. Beams Fintech Fund's participation validates our vision and commitment to the sector."

With a pan-India presence spanning 127 branches across eight states, Infinity Fincorp claims to have grown its loan book to INR 1,100+ crores as of January 2025. The company is projected to close FY 2025 at INR 1,250 crores, marking a remarkable 67% growth in a single year. As a result of surpassing INR 1,000 crores in loan assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reclassified Infinity Fincorp as a Middle Layer NBFC.

Sagar Agarwal, Founder and Partner at Beams Fintech Fund, highlighted the opportunity in the MSME lending space, stating, "With the MSME credit gap estimated at INR 25.8 trillion, micro-LAP presents immense potential. Under Shrikant's leadership, Infinity Fincorp has grown threefold since FY 2022 while maintaining strong asset quality. We see them emerging as a category leader in the micro-LAP space."

With its net worth exceeding INR 600 crores and a capital adequacy ratio of 50%—well above the regulatory requirement of 15%—Infinity Fincorp is well-positioned for sustained growth. Backed by marquee investors and bolstered by strong capital reserves, the company aims to accelerate its mission of bridging the MSME credit gap across India.