innov8
How Co-Working is Bringing Fortunes for Startups, Enterprises
As the new disruptors of traditional offices, co-working spaces are now much in demand, thanks to an increase in start-ups that do not wish to invest huge amounts in office premises and a rising generation of people who work while on the move.
Why Co-Working Spaces Are Beneficial For Start-ups
According to Innov8 founder and CEO, Dr Ritesh Malik, co-working has made the most amazing impact on start-ups as with co-working spaces one just needs to plug and play.
Why Co-Working 'Works' for Start-Ups
Some entrepreneurs spend as much as 35 per cent of seed capital in security deposits to landlord, fees to the architect and building office. With co-working spaces, one just needs to plug and play
OYO's Pricing All Set to Go Dynamic with This Acquisition
Hospitality unicorn start-up OYO has acquired Copenhagen-based data science company, Danamica, with machine learning and business intelligence capabilities, specialized in dynamic pricing
This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture
The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly