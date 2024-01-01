innov8

How Co-Working is Bringing Fortunes for Startups, Enterprises

As the new disruptors of traditional offices, co-working spaces are now much in demand, thanks to an increase in start-ups that do not wish to invest huge amounts in office premises and a rising generation of people who work while on the move.

By Amit Singh & Shwetha Satyanarayan
Why Co-Working Spaces Are Beneficial For Start-ups

According to Innov8 founder and CEO, Dr Ritesh Malik, co-working has made the most amazing impact on start-ups as with co-working spaces one just needs to plug and play.

Why Co-Working 'Works' for Start-Ups

Some entrepreneurs spend as much as 35 per cent of seed capital in security deposits to landlord, fees to the architect and building office. With co-working spaces, one just needs to plug and play

OYO's Pricing All Set to Go Dynamic with This Acquisition

Hospitality unicorn start-up OYO has acquired Copenhagen-based data science company, Danamica, with machine learning and business intelligence capabilities, specialized in dynamic pricing

This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture

The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly