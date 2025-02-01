The startup ecosystem continues to thrive as several companies secure significant investments to drive innovation and growth. Here's a roundup of this week's top funding deals:

SuperOps

Founded in 2020 by Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps simplifies IT management workflows for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through a unified platform. Operating in the USD 280-billion MSP industry, the company integrates remote monitoring, asset management, and professional services automation functionalities. Its AI-powered assistant, Monika, launched in 2024, automates workflows and delivers data-driven insights, boosting operational efficiency by 30%.

Funding Amount: USD 25 Million

Investors: March Capital, Addition, and Z47

Emiza

Founded in 2015 by Ajay Rao and Jitendra Kumar, Mumbai-based Emiza provides logistics and delivery management solutions for e-commerce businesses. Its services include centralised inventory control, order processing, custom packaging, and last-mile distribution. Emiza leverages advanced technology to streamline storage and distribution operations for seamless order fulfillment.

Funding Amount: USD 12.05 Million

Investors: Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust

Geri Care Health Services

Established in 2018 by Dr Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care offers a comprehensive healthcare solution for senior citizens through hospitals, assisted living centers, and home care services. The company specialises in respite care, rehabilitation, dementia care, and palliative care, ensuring a seamless continuum of care for the elderly.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Million

Investors: InvAscent's India Life Sciences Fund IV (ILSF IV)

Astrome

Founded in 2015 by Neha Satak and Prasad H L Bhat, Bengaluru-based Astrome is a deep-tech startup known for its GigaMesh product, which supports 5G and 6G connectivity. GigaMesh offers electronic auto-link alignment and point-to-multipoint connectivity, reducing deployment costs and enhancing network performance. The technology has improved rural connectivity in India through government collaborations.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Appollo Fund and IAN Group

Atomicwork

Founded in 2022 by Vijay Rayapati, Kiran Darisi, and Parsuram Vijayasankar, Atomicwork provides software to automate workflows across IT, HR, finance, and other business functions. Its platform aggregates organisational knowledge from documents, wikis, and chat conversations to help companies assist employees efficiently.

Funding Amount: USD 25 Million

Investors: Khosla Ventures, Z47, Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners

Innov8

Founded in 2015 by Dr Ritesh Malik, Innov8 is a leading provider of flexible workspaces and a subsidiary of OYO. With over 30 centers across 10 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Innov8 recently launched two massive centers in Navi Mumbai and Andheri.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Million

Investors: Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, Rupa Group, and Jagruti Dalmia

Leap Finance

Founded in 2019, Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Leap offers a suite of services through LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket. The platform supports Indian students pursuing higher education abroad with test preparation, admissions counseling, and international student loans.

Funding Amount: USD 65 Million

Investors: Apis Partners, Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners

These remarkable funding deals underscore the vibrancy of the startup ecosystem, paving the way for innovation across various sectors.