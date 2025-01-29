Edtech Leader Leap Finance Raises USD 65 Mn in Series E Round Led by Apis Partners

The fresh capital will enable Leap to scale its operations, launch new products, and further enhance its AI-driven solutions for study-abroad aspirants.

Edtech platform Leap Finance has announced the raising of USD 65 million (approximately INR 540-545 crore) in a Series E funding round led by London-based private equity firm Apis Partners.

The round included a mix of primary and secondary transactions, with participation from existing investors Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.

Founded in 2019, Leap operates a suite of services through LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee, and Yocket, catering to Indian students pursuing or planning to pursue higher education abroad. The platform offers test preparation for exams such as IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT, alongside admissions and visa counseling, and financial services, including international student loans.

The Bengaluru and San Francisco-based company last raised USD 75 million in its Series D round at a valuation of USD 850-900 million. With this latest funding, Leap has now secured over USD 200 million in equity financing since its inception.

Co-founder Vaibhav Singh highlighted the company's rapid growth, stating, "We have witnessed 5x growth since our Series D two years ago. Today, Leap is not only the study-abroad platform of choice in India but is also rapidly establishing itself as a global leader, scaling operations in 10+ countries."

Arnav Kumar, Leap's co-founder, emphasized the platform's focus on innovation, adding, "Ensuring student success is why we exist, and the AI revolution we are seeing today will allow us to deepen our offerings at a faster pace."

Leap claims to have supported over one million students and formed partnerships with more than 1,000 educational institutions worldwide. The company primarily serves students targeting higher education in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Matteo Stefanel, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Apis Partners, added, "Leap is using technology to not only help students find and access the right educational opportunities but also equip them with the tools to succeed. We believe Leap's mission aligns closely with Apis' commitment to driving financial inclusion."

The fresh capital will enable Leap to scale its operations, launch new products, and further enhance its AI-driven solutions for study-abroad aspirants.