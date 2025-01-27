Emiza Raises INR 100 Crore in Series C Funding, Valued at INR 400 Crore

The fresh capital will be used to enhance its technological capabilities, increase automation, and establish new facilities to support its growing client base

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emiza, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider catering to consumer and retail brands, has secured INR 100 crore in Series C funding, bringing its valuation to INR 400 crore. The funding round was led by Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust, and included a mix of primary and secondary investments, facilitating exits for some early investors.

The funding marks a significant milestone for Emiza, positioning the company to expand its logistics and fulfilment operations. Currently, Emiza operates a network of warehouses in over 11 cities, managing more than 50 lakh cubic feet of space. The fresh capital will be used to enhance its technological capabilities, increase automation, and establish new facilities to support its growing client base.

"This Series C funding is a testament to the trust our investors place in Emiza's vision and capabilities. We have always aimed to bridge the logistics gap for brands by offering solutions that are agile, tech-driven, and tailored to their needs. With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our mission of empowering consumer and retail brands, ensuring seamless operations across the supply chain while helping them focus on what they do best: building exceptional products and brands," Ajay Rao, Founder and CEO of Emiza, noted.

Emiza's focus on offering agile and technology-driven solutions has enabled it to provide end-to-end fulfilment services for brands operating across online and offline platforms. The company's emphasis on data-driven inventory management and order processing has positioned it as a key enabler in India's rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem.

Ajit Kumar, Managing Partner, and Deependra Singh Dhamu, Principal at Evolvence India, highlighted the importance of logistics innovation in India's growing e-commerce sector. They stated, "Emiza has emerged as a key enabler in this ecosystem, delivering customised warehousing and fulfilment solutions that elevate customer experiences and drive operational excellence for its partners. By harnessing agile, data-driven supply chain solutions, Emiza empowers brands to scale effortlessly while redefining omnichannel retail."

Srinivas Seshadri, Head of Investments at Mirabilis Investment Trust, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Ajay, Jitendra, and their team have built best-in-class solutions for their customers, which are tech-heavy, agile, and cost-effective. This is crucial for brands in both their initial 0-1 and their scaling 1-100 journeys, allowing them to focus on their core priorities while relying on Emiza for seamless fulfilment and logistics operations."

The Series C funding builds on Emiza's earlier successes, with prior investments from JM Financial and Mayfield during its Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds.