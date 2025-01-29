You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

B2B SaaS startup Atomicwork has successfully raised USD 25 million in its Series A funding round led by Silicon Valley-based Khosla Ventures and Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India). The round saw additional participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.

In September 2023, Atomicwork raised USD 11 million in its seed round led by Blume Ventures and Matrix Partners India. Additionally, the startup secured an extra USD 3 million investment last year from Abhinav Dhar, former CIO of TransUnion, and other notable investors.

Atomicwork plans to leverage the fresh capital to scale and deploy its enterprise AI agents, expand its go-to-market efforts, and fuel product development. The company aims to accelerate its mission to revolutionise IT service management with its AI-native platform, enabling businesses to modernize operations and drive growth.

"We are pioneering agentic service management to transform how companies manage their IT workflows and enterprise services. This investment is a significant milestone, validating our vision of a future where smarter IT teams drive business growth and companies are empowered by technology, not bogged down by it," said Vijay Rayapati, Co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork.

Rayapati, an experienced entrepreneur, previously founded Minjar, which was acquired by US-based cloud infrastructure firm Nutanix for approximately USD 50 million in 2018.

Founded in September 2022 by Vijay Rayapati, Kiran Darisi, and Parsuram Vijayasankar, Atomicwork provides software that automates workflows across IT, human resources (HR), finance, and other business functions. The platform empowers companies to assist employees efficiently by aggregating organisational knowledge stored in documents, wikis, information systems, email threads, and chat conversations.

Operating out of Singapore and India, Atomicwork counts global firms like Zuora and Pepper Money among its clientele. These companies leverage the platform's seamless service, intelligent automation, and actionable insights to boost productivity and transform digital workplace experiences.

"Atomicwork's AI agents can autonomously handle everyday IT services, allowing employees to focus on growing the business. This is the AI innovation that large organizations need to radically transform how they work," said Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures.

As digital systems proliferate and global operations expand, traditional IT service management tools are struggling to meet modern business demands. Atomicwork addresses this challenge through its agentic service management platform, which integrates an enterprise knowledge graph with agentic AI. This solution reduces IT team workloads, enabling them to prioritise strategic business functions over routine processes.

"Atomicwork has built a remarkable team and proven technology. We've witnessed firsthand how they're transforming IT service management for global businesses. Their potential is immense to redefine the future of enterprise IT with Agentic AI," said Pranay Desai, Managing Director at Z47.

Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures, added, "Enterprise IT is undergoing a radical transformation, and Atomicwork's agentic service management platform is in a great position to innovate in this space. We are excited to be a part of the company's journey as it continues to scale and innovate for enterprise IT teams."