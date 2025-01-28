The Bengaluru-based firm aims to deploy the fresh funds to advance wireless connectivity technologies, scale operations, expand product lines, strengthen its presence in terrestrial communications, and enter the satellite communication market.

Astrome Technologies, a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup specialising in e-band long-distance communication solutions, has successfully raised USD 10 million in a funding round led by Appollo Fund, with follow-on investments from IAN Group.

This new capital infusion comes after the company secured USD 3.4 million in a bridge round in September 2021.

The freshly raised funds will be directed towards advancing Astrome's wireless connectivity technologies, scaling operations, and expanding its product offerings. Additionally, the company plans to strengthen its presence in terrestrial communications while making a strategic entry into the satellite communication (satcom) market.

"With this capital, we aim to revolutionise the communication landscape by offering cutting-edge solutions for both ground and space communication. This foray into the satcom market represents the timely realization of the vision with which this company was founded—to drive innovation and create solutions that enhance connectivity on a global scale," said Neha Satak, CEO and co-founder of Astrome.

Founded in 2015 by Neha Satak and Prasad H L Bhat, Astrome has developed the innovative GigaMesh product, which integrates with optical fiber systems to support 5G and 6G connectivity.

GigaMesh features electronic auto-link alignment and point-to-multipoint connectivity, enabling faster deployment, reduced costs, and enhanced network performance. The technology aims to overcome limitations associated with costly, mechanically aligned antennas in current E-band systems.

Astrome has played a vital role in improving rural connectivity in India by collaborating with the government to deliver broadband services to remote villages. Its advanced technologies are trusted by key clients, including the Indian Army, Navy, and BSNL.

Looking ahead, the startup plans to increase its production capacity and develop next-generation communication solutions for the global market. Astrome will also introduce its GigaMesh product internationally through partnerships with leading global OEMs, aiming to transform digital infrastructure across land, sea, and air.