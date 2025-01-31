The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SuperOps, an AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams, has raised USD 25 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital, with participation from Addition and Z47. The funding underscores the growing investor interest in SaaS startups leveraging AI-driven strategies for strong market growth.

The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.

"We will be investing in expanding teams for marketing, sales, and product functions in the US, UK, and Australia. Additionally, we will build predictive intelligence capabilities in the Monika AI platform that we have launched," said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO of SuperOps.

Founded in 2020 by Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps.ai aims to simplify IT management workflows for MSPs through a unified platform. The company operates in the USD 280-billion MSP industry, largely comprised of small and medium-sized businesses, helping clients transition from fragmented tools to a streamlined platform that integrates remote monitoring and client asset management with professional services automation functionalities.

SuperOps claims to have tripled its customer base over the past year, expanding its operations to 104 countries. The company's focus on AI-driven innovation is exemplified by its introduction of Monika, an AI-powered assistant launched in 2024, which automates workflows and delivers data-driven insights, reportedly increasing operational efficiency by 30 percent.

The firm is also targeting internal IT teams with the launch of a new Endpoint Management tool designed to enhance efficiency with fewer resources. Internal IT teams currently account for 20 percent of SuperOps' customer base.

SuperOps is positioning itself to capitalise on the burgeoning IT spending market, projected to reach USD 5.74 trillion by 2025. "Last year, our firm grew 250 percent. This year, we achieved 130 percent growth, and next year we target 200 to 300 percent growth. My target revenue is USD 50 million within two to three years," Parthiban shared.

The latest funding round follows a USD 12.4 million Series B in September 2023, led by Addition and March Capital, and a USD 14 million Series A in January 2022, led by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners. This brings SuperOps' total funding to USD 54.4 million.

"The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams," said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.