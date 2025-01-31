SuperOps Secures USD 25 Mn Funding Led by March Capital to Scale AI-Powered SaaS Platform The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Arvind Parthiban (Co-founder & CEO) & Jayakumar Karumbasalam (Co-founder & CPO)

SuperOps, an AI-driven software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT teams, has raised USD 25 million in a Series C funding round led by March Capital, with participation from Addition and Z47. The funding underscores the growing investor interest in SaaS startups leveraging AI-driven strategies for strong market growth.

The new capital will be directed toward expanding SuperOps' AI research and development initiatives, scaling its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and extending its global reach.

"We will be investing in expanding teams for marketing, sales, and product functions in the US, UK, and Australia. Additionally, we will build predictive intelligence capabilities in the Monika AI platform that we have launched," said Arvind Parthiban, Co-founder and CEO of SuperOps.

Founded in 2020 by Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, SuperOps.ai aims to simplify IT management workflows for MSPs through a unified platform. The company operates in the USD 280-billion MSP industry, largely comprised of small and medium-sized businesses, helping clients transition from fragmented tools to a streamlined platform that integrates remote monitoring and client asset management with professional services automation functionalities.

SuperOps claims to have tripled its customer base over the past year, expanding its operations to 104 countries. The company's focus on AI-driven innovation is exemplified by its introduction of Monika, an AI-powered assistant launched in 2024, which automates workflows and delivers data-driven insights, reportedly increasing operational efficiency by 30 percent.

The firm is also targeting internal IT teams with the launch of a new Endpoint Management tool designed to enhance efficiency with fewer resources. Internal IT teams currently account for 20 percent of SuperOps' customer base.

SuperOps is positioning itself to capitalise on the burgeoning IT spending market, projected to reach USD 5.74 trillion by 2025. "Last year, our firm grew 250 percent. This year, we achieved 130 percent growth, and next year we target 200 to 300 percent growth. My target revenue is USD 50 million within two to three years," Parthiban shared.

The latest funding round follows a USD 12.4 million Series B in September 2023, led by Addition and March Capital, and a USD 14 million Series A in January 2022, led by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners. This brings SuperOps' total funding to USD 54.4 million.

"The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams," said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Amazon's latest layoffs affect two specific departments.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Over 1,300 Google Employees Have Signed a New Petition Asking For Job Security

Google laid off thousands of employees in the past two years, which has left some employees feeling insecure about keeping their jobs.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Hate Bureaucracy': Leaked Internal Amazon Document Reveals How the Tech Giant Is Cutting Down on Middle Management

Amazon could soon let go of thousands of managers, resulting in savings of up to $3.6 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The 2025 Leadership Playbook — Strategies to Help You Thrive in Uncertain Times

How to lead through uncertainty, adapt to challenges and position your organization for lasting success.

By Martin Rowinski
News and Trends

Religion-Tech Startup Utsav and Road Safety Pioneer Prismoline Raise Funding

The following Indian startups have announced details of their recent investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff