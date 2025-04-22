Tummoc and Catalogus Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant strides in their growth and innovation journeys.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tummoc Raises USD 1.6 Mn from Finvolve and India Accelerator

Transit tech startup Tummoc has raised USD 1.6 million so far in its ongoing Pre-Series A round from Finvolve and India Accelerator (IA), alongside IPV, The Chennai Angels, and other angel investors.

The fresh funds will fuel product development, enhance operational efficiency in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and support international expansion through global transit projects.

Founded in 2016 by Hiranmay Mallick, Monalisha Thakur, and Narayan Mishra, Tummoc is a patented transit tech platform, offering First Mile to Last Mile Mobility solutions. The platform is live in 22 Indian cities and enables users to plan, track, and book public and private transport via a single app.

It also provides white-label solutions, Integrated Transport Management Systems (ITMS), Automatic Fare Collection Systems (AFCS), GTFS real-time feeds, and contactless payments for transit agencies.

"With the support of IA and Finvolve, we are poised to fast-track our mission of creating a digitized transit ecosystem and make commuting effortless for millions," said Mallick.

Ashish Bhatia, Co-founder of IA and Finvolve, added, "Tummoc's tech-first approach to urban mobility perfectly aligns with our vision of investing in scalable, transformative ideas."

Backed by investors who understand mobility's USD 20B market potential, Tummoc aims to capture 25% of the commuter share by 2026.

Catalogus Raises Funding from Zeropearl VC to Revolutionise E-commerce Cataloging

Catalogus, an AI-powered Product Experience Management platform, has raised its seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from Mokobara founders Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parval, and AdYogi's Rohin Mittal.

The funds will be used to scale the engineering team, enhance product development, and build an AI-driven cataloging workbench capable of managing text and image-based product data at scale.

Founded in 2023 by Himanshu Dikshit, Ankit Samria, and Vipin Kumar Singh, Catalogus aims to simplify and automate the chaotic cataloging workflows faced by e-commerce brands. The founders, with prior experience at ANS Commerce, P&G, and Jiomart, identified the persistent challenge of managing vast, unstructured catalogs and envisioned a smarter, AI-led solution.

Catalogus offers a seamless platform to create, manage, and distribute product listings across channels—without manual effort. It automates catalog creation, updates, and visual content generation in real time.

"We are elated to have the backing of Zeropearl as we build Catalogus into India's most intelligent product experience management platform," said Himanshu Dikshit.

Bipin Shah of Zeropearl VC added, "Catalogus brings a 10x better GenAI solution to a massive e-commerce pain point. We're excited to back this sharp team."
