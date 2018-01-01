Ed Sappin

Guest Writer
CEO of Sappin Global Strategies

Ed Sappin is the CEO of Sappin Global Strategies, a strategy and investment firm dedicated to the innovation economy.

More From Ed Sappin

4 Steps From Startup to a Growth-Stage Company
Startups

Whatever your business, the fundamentals of growth are the same.
5 min read
7 Ways Entrepreneurs Drive Economic Development
Innovation

Entrepreneurs create businesses, businesses create jobs and people with jobs make good customers.
6 min read
6 Ways to Leverage Global Innovation to Grow Your Business
Innovation

It's imperative to put ongoing innovation first if companies want to keep up in a globalized economy.
6 min read
The Internet of Things Promises a Future of Being Coddled by Your Appliances
Technology

A car that drives itself and a thermos that keeps my coffee the perfect temp for two hours. Hello, morning commute!
5 min read
To Make Investors Care About The Environment Show Them the Money!
Impact Investing

Making money will always be top of mind for most business owners, but there is a movement towards a double or triple bottom line.
6 min read
